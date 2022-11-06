WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KSNT) – Just like the season’s start, Sunday’s MIAA championship game started slow for the Hornets.

Despite a second half someback, Emporia State lost 4-3 to Central Missouri. ESU went into halftime trailing 2-0 to UCM. That deficit grew to 3-0 less than two minutes after the second half started.

The Hornets scored three goals in 18 minutes to tie the match. In the 63rd minute, Mackenzie Dimarco broke free to score her 18th goal of the year to get the Hornets on the board. Asta Kristindottir made it 3-2 in the 76th minute. She launched a shot from 40 yards out that floated in over the UCM keeper. Five minutes later, Kristindottir headed in a corner kick from MIAA co-defensive player of the year Joanie Westcoat to tie the match at 3-3 with 9:44 left.

However, UCM scored with 4:42 left for the game-winner. Emporia State outshot Central Missouri, 17-11.

The Hornets will find out their NCAA Tournament fate on Monday evening during the NCAA Selection Show.