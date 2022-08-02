EMPORIA (KSNT) – For the first time ever, the Emporia State women’s soccer team will start the season with a national ranking.

The Hornets come in at No. 14 in the preseason United Soccer Coaches National Rankings. The team is coming off its first MIAA Tournament Championship and win in the NCAA tournament, while securing a 19-3 season record.

Emporia State will open its season against West Texas A&M on August 26.

The Hornets join Central Missouri (No. 6) as the lone MIAA teams on the preseason rankings.