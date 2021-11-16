Emporia State soccer set to host NCAA tournament regionals

EMPORIA (KSNT)- A day after winning the MIAA tournament, Emporia State soccer got their bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Lady Hornets are a two-seed in the Central Regional. They’ll host the first two rounds of their regional for the first time in school history.

ESU opens the tournament with a match against conference foe Northwest Missouri State. Emporia State defeated Northwest twice already this season, 4-1 in the regular season and 2-0 in the MIAA tournament. Their third match against the Bearcats will be Friday at 1 p.m.

If the Lady Hornets can beat NWMSU again they’ll play again at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.