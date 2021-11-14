Emporia State soccer win first MIAA Championship

WARRENSBURG, MO (KSNT) — Senior midfielder Aislinn Hughes’ 57th minute goal proved to be the difference between a conference tournament win and loss as Emporia State soccer defeated Central Missouri 1-0 Sunday.

The Hornets held off the Jennies in way on collected their first MIAA Championship in the 20-year history of the program. In the match, Emporia State outshot Central Missouri 27-12 with a 10-3 shot on goal differential.

The team finished the regular season 18-2-1 and secured an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. They will figure out where they play Monday during the NCAA Selection Show at 5 p.m.