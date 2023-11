EMPORIA (KSNT) – ESU soccer is surviving and advancing after a home win to open its NCAA tournament regional play.

The Hornets beat Fort Hays State, 2-1, on Friday.

Both Emporia State goals were scored by MIAA-record-holder Mackenzie DiMarco. Mackenzi Goen made ten saves for the Hornets.

ESU will now play Bemidji State on Sunday at 1p.m. in Emporia.