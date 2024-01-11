JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Emporia State basketball had two games with opposite outcomes Thursday.

The women beat Lincoln, 68-62. However, the men fell, 71-63.

Men’s recap:

The game had eight ties and seven lead changes, but the Hornets were unable to withstand a late Blue Tiger scoring run. Emporia State (11-5, 4-4 MIAA) trailed by two at the half, and started the second half on a 9-2 run.

Lincoln scored just before the under-15 media timeout to make it a one-possession game again. The Blue Tigers outscored Emporia State 9-4 over the next four minutes, and the back-and-forth continued. However, two short runs for Lincoln gave it enough of a lead for the 71-63 win.

Solomon Oraegbu led the Hornets with 22 points.

Women’s recap:

The Lady Hornets led for 39 minutes and never trailed. They started with a big lead in the first quarter after a Katie Horyna layup gave Emporia State (8-6, 5-3 MIAA) a 16-7 lead.

Emporia State struggled from the floor in the second quarter, shooting just 5-17, but still managed to expand its lead throughout the quarter.

The Lady Hornets and Lincoln traded points, yet the Lady Hornets maintained a two-possession lead until there was 1:41 left in the game. A driving layup and ensuing free throw by the Blue Tigers trimmed Emporia State’s lead to 60-58 with less two minutes left. Emporia State was able to maintain its lead, making eight free throws to help solidify a 68-62 win.

Katie Horyna led with 17 points on 6-10 shooting, while adding four rebounds.

Next, both teams will play at UCM on Saturday.