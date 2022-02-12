EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball both handily defeated the Lincoln Blue Tigers Saturday.

The day started with the Lady Hornets taking care of business with an 88-72 win, shooting 48.4 percent from the field. The men followed that performance with a 90-71 win after letting Lincoln hang around for the first 12 minutes of the contest.

Kali Martin led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 22 points on 9-13 shooting. Along with Martin, all five starters reached double-figures in route to the 88-point final score: Karsen Schultz (16), Ehlaina Hartman (16), Tre’Zure Jobe (12) and Victoria Price (10).

Lincoln was able to hang with Emporia State through the first quarter, but three-point shooting from Martin and Schultz put the game out of reach.

Coming off a huge win over conference-leader Northwest Missouri State, Emporia State men’s basketball struggled to stop Lincoln early on in Saturday’s game.

After some points in transition and buckets from Tray Buchanan, the Hornets found a 48-33 lead at half.

Emporia State would reach its biggest lead of 24 points and keep the Blue Tigers at bay through the remainder of the second half, winning the game 90-71.

The Hornets were led in scoring by the backcourt tandem of Buchanan and Jumah’Ri Turner, who each scored 24 points. Mayuom Buom added 15 points and Brenden Van Dyke provided 13 points.

The Lady Hornets are back at home on Tuesday, Feb. 15, against Missouri Western, while the men travel to Northwest Missouri on Thursday, Feb. 17, in a rematch of Tuesday’s upset win for the Hornets.