TOPEKA (KSNT) – Both Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball teams took down their rival Saturday afternoon.

The men’s team won 74-63. The women won 58-43.

Men’s recap:

The Hornets and Ichabods were tied, 4-4, three minutes into the game. Then, Emporia State put together an 8-3 run, highlighted by a pair of Kaden Evans three-pointers to give him eight points early.

Emporia State led 16-13 halfway through the first half. Washburn put together an 11-4 run to claim its biggest lead of the game, 24-20, with five minutes left in the half. In the final five minutes, the Hornets responded with their own 14-4 run to take a 34-28 lead at halftime. Owen Long’s 11 points highlight the run, including a trio of three pointers.

Washburn rallied over the first four minutes of the second half to tie the game, 36-36. However, the Hornets did not allow the Ichabods to take the lead. ESU went on a 9-2 run to lead 47-38 with twelve minutes remaining. Emporia State held off the Ichabods for the rest of the game.

Long led the Hornets with 19 points on 5-11 shooting from three and 4-4 from the free throw line. Kaden Evans added 14 points on 5-9 shooting, while Alijah Comithier tallied 11 points.

Andrew Orr led the Ichabods with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Connor Deffebaugh finished with 17 points on 7-14 shooting, but was limited to 29 minutes after fouling out with five minutes remaining. Jayden Hibbitt finished with a season-high 12 points and pulled down six rebounds off the bench.

Women’s recap:

Emporia State struggled to begin the game. The Hornets missed five shots and Washburn took a 6-0 lead. ESU was able to get on the board with a Victoria Price three, but offensive struggles persisted for both teams throughout the first quarter. The Hornets and Ichabods combined for just six field goals as Washburn held a 9-8 lead.

Emporia State took its first lead of the game off of a Tre’Zure Jobe jump shot within the first minute of the second quarter. Washburn took back the lead to go up 14-10 before a layup from Audrey Beaty and a three pointer from Stevie Stinchcomb regained the lead for Emporia State. ESU held that lead for the rest of the game, despite Washburn out-scoring Emporia State, 19-11, during the final nine minutes of the game.

Jobe scored 15 points in the second period to complete her game-high total of 18 points. Stinchcomb scored a career-high points 14 points.

Natalia Figueroa led Washburn with 10 points and nine rebounds. Emma Chapman was close behind with nine points, and Yiibari Nwidadah recorded a season-high eight points and ten rebounds.