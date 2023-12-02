EMPORIA (KSNT) – Fans that enjoy hard-fought rivalry games were in for a treat Saturday.

Emporia State and Washburn men’s and women’s basketball opened conference play with back-to-back thrillers, with the Hornets winning both. Emporia State won the men’s game 71-69 and the women’s game 60-57.

Men’s Recap:

This game started out as a defensive battle. Four minutes into the matchup, Washburn’s Jarmell Johnson rebounded his own shot and put it back in to tie the game at 4-4.

The Hornets slowly started to build a lead in the first half. Two Alijah Comithier free throws gave Emporia State a 36-21 advantage with four minutes left in the period.

Washburn ended the half on an 11-2 run, however, making the Ichabods deficit just 38-32 at the break.

Defense played a key role out of halftime, but the Ichabods completed their comeback, taking a 42-41 lead on a Brady Christiansen and-one with 16 minutes to play.

There on, it was back-and-forth. Washburn led by as much as five points, but a Solomon Oraegbu pull-up gave Emporia State a 64-61 lead with four minutes to play.

An Andrew Orr layup gave the Ichabods a 69-66 lead with a minute to go. Then, Emporia State’s Owen Long drilled an and-one three-pointer on the other end, giving the Hornets the lead with 40 seconds to go.

A free throw extended the lead and Washburn couldn’t get a shot to fall, as the Hornet men took the rivalry matchup 71-69.

Sam Ungashick led Washburn in scoring with 21 points, followed by Orr with 16 and Johnson with 14. Long led Emporia State in scoring with 22 points, followed by Comithier with 17 and Atavian Butler with 14.

The win moves the Hornets’ record to 6-1. The loss moves the Ichabods’ record to 4-2.

Women’s Recap:

The women’s game was as good as the men’s. Washburn jumped out to an early 5-1 lead, but a Grace Gilpin three-pointer gave the Hornets a 14-12 lead as the two teams were squared up at 14-14 through one quarter.

Emporia State piled on the late quarter success by taking a lead in the second. A Tylieea Wallace and-one put the Hornets up 30-25 at halftime.

Washburn came out of the locker room ready to get back in it. Lakyn Schieferecke nailed a three-pointer in the third to give the Ichabods a 35-34 advantage. Aubree Dewey free throws put Washburn up 45-43 entering the final frame.

The Hornets slowly pulled away in the fourth, with Katie Horyna, Wallace and Queen Ulabo all hitting big shots. Free throws from Horyna put the game on ice, as Emporia State walked away 60-57 victors.

Yiibari Nwidadah led Washburn in scoring with 15 points and ten rebounds as nine different Ichabods scored in the game. Horyna led Emporia State in scoring with 14 points, while Wallace added 11 and Faith Paramore recorded 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The win moves Emporia State’s record to 3-3. The loss moves Washburn’s record to 5-2.