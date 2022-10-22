JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNT) – Riding a three-game win streak, Emporia State kept the momentum rolling at Missouri Southern State Saturday.

The Hornets battled constant high-speed winds and pulled out a win in a back-and-forth effort, beating the Lions 24-21.

Missouri Southern started the scoring with a one-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter to put the Lions up 7-0.

Emporia State responded with a 22-yard field goal to start the second quarter, narrowing the Lion lead to 7-3. Late in the second, Missouri Southern widened the gap on a 21-yard pass, making the score 14-3.

The Hornets marched down the field before half, with quarterback Braden Gleason finding Tyler Kahmann in the endzone for a touchdown. Emporia State still trailed heading into the locker room, 14-10.

Emporia State find its first lead half-way through the third quarter on a pass from Gleason to Jaylen Varner. After the Caden Dodson extra-point, the Hornets lead 17-14.

Late in the third, the Lions went back on top with a two-yard touchdown run, making the score 21-17 Missouri Southern heading into the final period.

With under seven minutes to go, Gleason found Varner for another touchdown, putting the Hornets up 24-21.

Emporia State’s defense held strong through the end of the game – forcing two punts in the final six minutes – as the Hornets went on to win 24-21.

Gleason finished with 211 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 24 passes to seven different receivers. Neither team had a turnover.

The Hornet defense was led by defensive back Jaedon Pool and linebacker Dawson Hammes with ten tackles each.

Punter Ross Brungardt delivered a 69-yard punt in the win.

The Hornet victory moves the team’s record to 6-2. Emporia State is back at home Saturday against Fort Hays State for homecoming.