Emporia State to resume athletics activities

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State is resuming athletics activities which means teams will be able to begin practices. Most teams started practice on Saturday with the rest cleared on Monday. The University had delayed athletics activities out of caution because of COVID-19.

“I appreciate that our student-athletes are committed to their own health and safety as well as the rest of our campus,” said ESU President Allison D. Garrett. “The coaches, trainers and everyone in our Athletic Department worked hard to bring practices and other activities back for our athletes.”

However, Emporia State will not be playing games. The decision to play games remains up to the MIAA which chose not to play in the fall.