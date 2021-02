PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia State men’s basketball team picked up a 78-57 road victory over Pittsburg State on Thursday night. With the win, Emporia State improves to 11-10 on the season.

Jumah’Ri Turner led the Hornets with 27 points while Austin Downing added 22.

The Hornets wrap up regular season play at Washburn for the Turnpike Tussle Saturday at 3 PM.