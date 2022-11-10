EMPORIA (KSNT) – After 20 years with the Emporia State volleyball program, Bing Xu has is stepping down as the head coach.

Xu will leave as the fifth-winningest volleyball coach in MIAA history. Emporia State volleyball finished 4-25 this season, winning one MIAA match.

“It has been an honor working with so many great people and student-athletes,” Xu said. “I have learned a lot from them and they have helped me become a better person.”

Xu came to Emporia State as an assistant coach in 2002 and took over as the head coach for the 2005 season. In his inaugural season, the Hornets went 24-8 and advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time in school history. It was the first of five trips to the NCAA Tournament for the Hornets under Xu.