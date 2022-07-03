EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State announced Sunday Brexten Green, a wide receiver on the Hornet football team, died during a cliff diving accident at Grand Lake in Oklahoma on July 2.

“It’s a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family,” Emporia State football coach Garin Higgins told ESU Athletics. “Brexten was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program. It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates. He will always be a part of our Hornet football family.”

Green was set to begin his second year in Emporia after redshirting last season. The 5-foot-10 190 pound wide receiver came to Emporia from Cashion, Oklahoma.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Brett and LaMae and the entire family,” Higgins said in a statement from ESU Athletics.

Emporia State counseling services will be available for members of the football team over Zoom for the rest of the holiday weekend. Players can walk in or schedule an in-person counseling session starting Tuesday, July 5.