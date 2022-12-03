TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSNT) – The Hornets got their revenge against Southeastern Oklahoma in the Live United Bowl.

Emporia State beat the Savage Storm, 48-27, in Saturday’s bowl game.

The Savage Storm took the opening kickoff to the Hornet’s 28-yard line. However, Jordan Williams stopped the drive with a fourth down sack. The Hornets’ offense marched 59 yards on six plays to take a 7-0 lead with a 33-yard pass from Braden Gleason to Jaylen Varner.

ESU got another stop on the next drive when Rodrick Farmer intercepted the ball. Eight plays later, Gleason hit Corey Thomas from 12 yards out. Emporia State led 21-0 with 2:44 left in the opening quarter.

Southeastern Oklahoma got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at the end of the first half, so it had to kick off from its own 20 yard line to start the second half. Emporia State took advantage of the short field to go up by 31 points. It converted on fourth down, then Gleason found Tyler Kahmann for a 38-yard touchdown.

Gleason finished the day 22-of-34 for 253 yard and five touchdowns. He connected with seven different receivers, four of them scoring. Varner had seven catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas, Kahmann and Wil Amos all had touchdown receptions, too.

Cade Harelson as named MVP with seven tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Emporia State finishes the season 9-3. It’s the eighth time in school history it has won nine games. Gleason finishes the season with 33 touchdown passes, tying Brent Wilson for second all-time at Emporia State.