Emporia State women defeat Rogers State, 79-56

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia State Lady Hornets got their fourth win in a row on Saturday, beating Rogers State 79-56. The win improves the Lady Hornets to 12-3 on the year.

ESU started off the game with back-to-back three-pointers from Tre’Zure Jobe, then continued their run to take an 11-0 lead. They lead by 17 at the end of the first quarter, but the Hillcats battled back in the second.

Rogers State outscored ESU 16-11 in the second quarter. Emporia State lead 39-27 at halftime.

Rogers State was never able to get within single digits in the second half, as Emporia State ran away with it.

Tre’Zure Jobe lead in scoring for the Lady Hornets with 19 points.

Other notable contributors for ESU were Karsen Schultz who posted 14 points and nine rebounds, and Fredicka Sheats, who posted a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Emily Weathers also scored 13 points in the win.

Rogers State was lead in scoring by Bailey Kliewer, who had 19 points.

Rogers State falls to 5-11 on the season. Emporia State will be back in action Tuesday as they host Central Missouri.