ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNT) – The Emporia State men and women’s basketball teams split the doubleheader at Missouri Western State on Saturday.

The men’s team suffered a narrow 80-75 loss, but the women’s team left with a commanding 84-67 win.

Men’s recap:

The Hornets came back from a 13-point first half deficit, but couldn’t overcome hitting a season-low four 3-pointers.

Missouri Western State held a 35-22 lead with 5:50 remaining in the first half. A 10-2 run, with the final six points coming from Jumah’Ri Turner, got Emporia State back within five, 37-32. Turner made a floater with 2:45 left, but it was the last field goal of the half. The Griffins went three-for-four and ESU two-of-two from the free-throw line, and Missouri Western took a 40-34 lead to the half.

The Hornets went on an 8-0 run to take a 48-47 lead a few minutes into the second half. That’s the first of eight lead changes over the next three minutes.

ESU stopped scoring with 2:27 left in the game, making room for the Griffins to take the win.

Turner finished with 29 points. Tray Buchanan had 16, and Brenden Van Dyke ended with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Women’s recap:

The Lady Hornets punched their ticket to the MIAA Tournament with their win.

Emporia State jumped out to a 9-2 lead to start the game and never trailed.

Tre’Zure Jobe hit a jumper and Kali Martin made two free throws to open the second quarter, giving the Lady Hornets their biggest lead of the half, 27-16. The Griffons then went on a 13-2 run and tied the game at 29. Emporia State answered with a layup from Ehlaina Hartman and a bucket from Victoria Price to make it 33-29.

A 16-4 run in the third quarter gave Emporia State a 62-46 lead with 4:45 left. The teams would trade scoring, but it ended with the Lady Hornets leading, 68-55, going to the fourth.

Karsen Schultz hit back-to-back jumpers to open the fourth quarter. The Griffins didn’t get closer than 14 points the rest of the night.