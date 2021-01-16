Emporia State Women’s basketball bounces back with win over Missouri Southern

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia State women’s basketball team took care of Missouri Southern with a 73-62 win on Saturday. The victory was coach Toby Wynn’s 400th win.

This win comes two days after the Lady Hornets dropped a game at home to Pittsburg State, breaking a 17 game home court win streak.

The Hornets were good from three in the first half, hitting nine three-pointers in the first two quarters. Fredricka Sheats played a major factor in this, going three-for-three from deep and tallying 11 points in the first half.

Sheats went on to score 19 total points, which lead the team. Karsen Schultz and Ehlaina Hartman contributed 15 and 17 points, respectively.

The win improves the ESU women to 5-2 overall, with all seven of their games being against MIAA teams.

The Lady Hornets will be on the road in their next matchup, at Northwest Missouri State on Tuesday.