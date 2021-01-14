Emporia State Women’s basketball loses close to Pitt State

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia State women’s basketball team suffered defeat to Pittsburg State 69-64. The loss ends a long winning streak at home for the Lady Hornets.

Tre’Zure Jobe lead in scoring for Emporia, despite struggling from the field. Jobe was 5-18 shooting and 2-7 from three.

Pitt State had three different players in double digits scoring, lead by Kaylee Damitz who had 15 point in the win.

The Lady Hornets will turn their attention to Missouri Southern, who will come to White Auditorium Saturday.