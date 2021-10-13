Emporia State women’s basketball motivated like never before

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State women’s basketball already has multiple fuel sources for its fire.

There are less than three weeks until women’s basketball season starts, and there’s plenty to look forward to.

The Hornets are No. 4 in the MIAA preseason poll. A factor for this ranking is point guard Tre’zhure Jobe returning. Jobe is a former first team All-MIAA recipient and MIAA Freshman of the Year. Plus, she’s a great shooter with the new 3-point line.

“Even last year a lot of us were shooting from that line anyways because it just opens up the floor even more,” Jobe said. “That’s how we’ve been playing ever since Coach Wynn stepped in and took over the program.”

Then, there’s the fact fans are back.

“Emporia, we have such a good community,” guard Kali Martin said. “They’re very supportive. They’re loud. They’re wild, so they bring a lot of energy to us.”

Not only do the Hornets want to play well for the fans, but they want to make up for how the 2020-21 season ended. Emporia State lost to Fort Hays State by five points in the MIAA Tournament, and lost the NCAA regional by six in overtime.

“I think we were in the lead in the fourth quarter in all seven of our losses, so we just didn’t quite finish as good of a basketball team as we needed to,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “I think that’s a point of emphasis with this team, is we’ve got to be better finishers.”

The Hornets’ first game is Nov. 1 at the University of Notre Dame.