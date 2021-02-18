Emporia State women’s basketball takes down Northwest Missouri State

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia State Lady Hornets defeated Northwest Missouri State 69-58 Thursday night.

It’s the third win in a row for the Lady Hornets and their seventh in the last eight games.

ESU lead by only four at halftime and although this game was close most of the way, they pulled away in the fourth to win by double-digits.

Tre’Zure Jobe lead in scoring for the Lady Hornets, leading all scorers with 24 points. Three other players finished in double digits for ESU. Ehlaina Hartman had 13 points, while Daley Handy and Karsen Schultz posted 10 points apiece.

The win moves Emporia State to 15-4 on the season. They’ll be back in action on Saturday when they’re set to host Missouri Western.