Emporia State women’s basketball wins home opener over Newman

(KSNT) – Emporia State’s women’s basketball team dominated Newman Thursday night, winning 80-56 in their first home game of the season.

The win was the 25th straight home opener that the 11th ranked Lady Hornets have won. It also makes 17 straight wins at home for the team.

After Newman took an early lead, up 7-5, the Lady Hornets went on a massive 24-2 run to put them up 29-9.

It was Karsen Schultz who kick started the run with seven straight points to give ESU the momentum. Schultz went on to score 16 points, knocking down three three-pointers in the win. Schultz also grabbed nine rebounds in what was her first game of the year, coming off a close contact quarantine.

ESU lead 42-23 at half time and never looked back.

Tre’Zure Jobe led the Lady Hornets in scoring, notching 22 points with five assists and four rebounds. Jobe was a perfect 7 for 7 from the free throw line on the night.

Kali Martin was also a heavy contributor for ESU in this one. Martin had 15 points, all from behind the arc, going 5 for 6 from three point land.

The team got the victory without head coach Toby Wynn, who is in isolation following coronavirus protocols. Kiel Unruh served as the interim head coach in the game against Newman.

The Lady Hornets will be at home again in their next matchup on Saturday, when they’ll take on Central Oklahoma at 3:00 p.m. Both teams will come into Saturday’s matchup with records of 2-1.