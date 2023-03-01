KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – Emporia State University women’s basketball season ends in its first MIAA tournament game.

The University of Central Oklahoma beat the Lady Hornets, 71-57.

UCO jumped out to an 8-0 lead to start. Emporia State chipped away at the lead but trailed 17-13 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bronchos started the second quarter with two free throws, but ESU responded with seven unanswered points to tie it at 19. A free throw from Victoria Price gave the Lady Hornets their first lead, 20-19 with 8:23 left in the half.

Later in the quarter, UCO sparked an 8-0 run to end the back-and-forth and grab a 32-25 lead. ESU trailed 37-30 at the half.

The Bronchos started the second half with a 14-0 run that lasted almost six minutes. The Hornets tried to come back, but still trailed 56-38 at the end of the third quarter.

Fouls plagued the Lady Hornets in the fourth quarter, giving the Bronchos more free throws.

Victoria Price and Faith Paramore led the team with 10 points each. All-MIAA First Team selection Tre’Zure Jobe did not play due to an injury she sustained in the final regular season game.