EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State’s Tray Buchanan has signed to play professional basketball with AEL-Limassol in Limassol, Cyprus.

The former Hornet spent his lone season in Emporia as the Division-II leading scorer with 25.6 points per game. His performance earned him All-American honors.

“Throughout the season, Tray advanced in his ability to run the point and to lead a team,” head coach Craig Doty said in a press release. “Tray went from a transfer portal player who didn’t have much recruitment to a professional basketball player in one season at Emporia State. It was a pleasure to coach him and even more so to know him. He is a special man.”

Buchanan is the fourth Hornet to sign a professional contract since 2019.