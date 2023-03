EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association has awarded Emporia State women’s basketball guard Tre’Zure Jobe Honorable Mention All-American status.

The award is the second All-American nod of her career (2020-21). Jobe was also named a first-team All-MIAA player after leading the conference scoring (22.3 points per game) and steals (3.2 per game).

Jobe is the only Lady Hornet to be named to four all-conference teams, Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year.