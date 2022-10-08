EMPORIA (KSNT) – Following a big rivalry win at Washburn, Emporia State found itself in a trap game against Central Missouri on Saturday.

The Hornets didn’t shy away from the competition, using a big offensive performance to beat the Mules, 44-27.

Emporia State jumped into scoring, getting 17 unanswered points from Billy Ross Jr. and Tyler Kahmann. Both teams scored in the second quarter, giving the Hornets a 24-7 halftime lead.

Emporia State didn’t stop in the third. It scored another 17 points on a touchdown run from quarterback Braden Gleason, and a catch-and-run touchdown from wide receiver Corey Thomas.

The Mules scored a couple of touchdowns in the fourth, but the Hornets proved to be the better team, coming away with a 44-27 win.

Emporia State finished with 563 yards of total offense, 228 rushing and 335 passing. Gleason finished with 351 total yards and four total touchdowns.

The Hornets finished with a 100-yard rusher and two 100-yard receivers for the first time in coach Garin Higgins’ tenure. Canaan Brooks accounted for 134 rushing yards, Thomas with 111 receiving yards and Kahmann with 106 receiving yards.

Emporia State is back on the road Oct. 15 with a trip to Nebraska-Kearney.