MARYVILLE, Mo. (KSNT)- Emporia State’s exciting men’s basketball season came to a close on Sunday.

The Hornets lost to Minnesota Duluth in round two of the NCAA tournament, with a final score of 84-79. Emporia State finishes the season 23-9.

ESU notched its first men’s basketball NCAA tournament victory on Saturday.

The Hornets were tied with Minnesota Duluth at halftime. ESU led 43-40 in the second half, but lost control from here. The Bulldogs pulled away to lead by as many as 15. Emporia State closed the game on a 22-12 run but it was not enough to complete the comeback.

Owen Long led Emporia State with 25 points in Sunday’s loss. It was the first tournament appearance for the Hornets in Craig Doty’s five years as a head coach.