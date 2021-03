EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State Women’s Basketball’s Tre’Zure Jobe has been named a second-team All-American by the D2CCA.

Jobe is also the MIAA Player of the Year, a First-Team All-MIAA and MIAA All-Defensive team selection. She averaged an MIAA-best 19.6 points and 3.0 steals per game.

This is the 13th time a Lady Hornet has earned at least second-team All-American honors, and the first since Kelly Moten in 2017.