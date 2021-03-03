Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe named MIAA Player of the Year

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State women’s basketball sophomore Tre’Zure Jobe was named the MIAA Player of the Year Wednesday.

Jobe leads the league in scoring and steals. She was also the only unanimous selection to the All-MIAA First Team and was named to the MIAA All-Defensive team.

According to Emporia State, Jobe is the 11th Lady Hornet to earn Player of the Year honors in the last 22 years.

Jobe is averaging 20 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game. Additionally, she leads the league in scoring and steals. Nationally, she leads in minutes played and ranks third in total steals.

Three other Lady Hornets are also picking up honors.

Fredricka Sheats earned Third-Team All-MIAA honors. Junior Karsen Schultz and freshman Ehlaina Hartman were named honorable mention.

Emporia State opens MIAA Tournament play at 6 p.m. Wednesday in White Auditorium against Central Oklahoma.