EMPORIA (KSNT)- Brad Hill will be the next head baseball coach at Emporia State.

Hill is the all-time winningest head coach in K-State baseball history. He won 468 games with the Wildcats, and took K-State to four NCAA tournaments. He won Big 12 Coach of the Year twice while with the ‘Cats.

Hill is a 1984 Emporia State graduate and member of the ESU Hall of Honor.

Hill comes to ESU from Northwestern where he served as an assistant coach in the Big 10 in 2022.

Hill has plenty of coaching experience at the DII level, too. He took Central Missouri to nine NCAA tournaments in nine years as head coach, including a National Championship in 2003.

“What an honor and privilege returning to my alma mater to take over the head baseball coaching position. Emporia State baseball has a long, rich tradition of success with high expectations to win championships,” Hill said in a statement from ESU Athletics. “I am very excited to be back in the college game that has provided many positive memories, plus a network of lifetime relationships with players and coaches.”

A native of Galva, Kan, Hill has more than 30 years of service as a head coach or assistant at the collegiate level, including stints at Hutchinson Community College and Kansas prior to his time at Central Missouri and K-State.