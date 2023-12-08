EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State University’s (ESU) head women’s soccer coach will not be coming back.

This news came from a press release on Friday, Dec. 8 from ESU Vice President and Director of Athletics David Spafford. The current head coach for the women’s soccer team, Bryan Salier, will not be returning to his role.

“As we continue to evolve ESU Athletics into a Top 25 program in the country, we are committed to performing at the highest caliber in every aspect of our program.” ESU press release excerpt

The news comes after Sailer was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 28. Sailer was not allowed to coach in ESU’s final NCAA tournament game. The university cited “violations to policies and the student code of conduct outlined in the Emporia State Athletics Student-Athlete Handbook,” as the reason for the original sanctions.

For the time being, Chloe Marquez will take over as interim head coach. A national search is underway to find a new, permanent head coach for the team.

For more local sports news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.