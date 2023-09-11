EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State has a new head track and field coach.

Seth Mischke comes to Emporia State after one year with Chadron State University in Chadron, Neb.

“I am extremely excited to be the next head track and field coach at Emporia State University,” Mischke said in a statement from ESU Athletics. “I have admired the program and university from a far throughout my coaching career, and to be able to have an opportunity like this is incredible.”

Chadron State is a DII school in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Mischke also spent 11 seasons as the head track and field coach and assistant cross country coach at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D.

Mischke was a pole vaulter at the University of Minnesota, where he graduated in 1997.

ESU will hold an introductory press conference for its newest coach on Wednesday, Sept. 13.