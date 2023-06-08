EMPORIA (KSNT)- Hornet baseball is beginning a new era.

Emporia State announced the hiring of Brad Hill, a former K-State head coach and an ESU alumnus, last month. On Thursday, ESU held an introductory press conference for Hill.

“A lot of people have that desire [to come back and coach for your alma mater,” Hill said. “The timing couldn’t have been better for me.”

Here’s what he says he’ll emphasize with his team:

“I coach hard, I coach aggressive,” Hill said. “It’s about being accountable, making sure we have everything is repetition. Repetition becomes habit. So we do that every day in practice and the game becomes easy for the players. So we will practice really hard and we will make sure we get things right in practice.”

He’ll take as much pride in this job as he has any, given he played at ESU himself.

“I think it just gives you that inner drive because you are representing not just the university now,” Hill said. “I have teammates, alumni that I’m representing. And I think that gives just a little more motivation along with that.”