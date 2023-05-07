EMPORIA (KSNT) – Hockey is a niche interest in Kansas, but Emporia State pitcher/outfielder Noah Geekie is one of the world’s biggest Kraken fans.

Noah’s brother Morgan is a centre for the Seattle Kraken. As a college athlete, Noah hasn’t been able to see his brother play this season. Now, he gets to see him play on the sports’ biggest stage and hang out at the practice facility.

“This year and even last year, it’s been a journey for [the Kraken] and it’s been a journey for him,” Noah said. “It’s been super awesome to see and I’m super excited to kind of get that playoff atmosphere Sunday.”

Noah’s turning Emporia into quite the Kraken fanbase.

“One of my teammates from the last two years, he actually ordered a jersey,” he said. “He’s got a Geekie jersey and everything.”

The third Geekie brother, Conor, was drafted 11th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2022. Noah also grew up playing hockey, but ultimately chose baseball.

“I always tell people, ‘I like playing hockey, but I love baseball,” Noah said.