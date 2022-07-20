EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State basketball product Brenden Van Dyke will continue his basketball career overseas.

Van Dyke signed with CD Aguila San Miguel in El Salvador. Van Dyke battled through three knee surgeries in his short career at ESU. He averaged 7.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Hornets this past season.

He was a two-time All-MIAA selection in his time at Emporia State. 27 News told Van Dyke’s story, fighting through three ligament tears in two years, in February. You can read that story here.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever witnessed an athlete persevere the way Brenden has over the past three years,” ESU head men’s basketball coach Craig Doty said in a press release from ESU Athletics. “Three knee surgeries didn’t stop him. He refused to give up. In this way and beyond, he is a role model for many.”

Van Dyke will play in the Liga Mayor in El Salvador. The league is made up of 11 teams across the country.