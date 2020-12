December 17, 2020-Playing without both starting guards in the second half, Emporia State cut an 18 point deficit down to one with a minute left before falling 82-78 to Lincoln on Thursday night in White Auditorium.

Playing their first game in 19 days due to COVID protocols, the Hornets fell behind 11-0 to start the game. During the run Emporia State's Brenden Van Dyke was injured and did not return for the remainder of the half. The Hornets would use a 16-2 run of their own to take a 29-27 lead on a Jumah'Ri Turner jumper with 6:15 left in the half. The Blue Tigers would take a 40-31 lead with 1:38 left in the half. Nick Reid then hit one of two free throws with 1:04 left to cut the lead to eight.