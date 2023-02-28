EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State basketball is receiving honors from its conference on both the men’s and women’s side.

ESU men’s basketball saw four players land on the All-Conference list. Junior guard Owen Long was named first-team All-Conference. Long ranks second in the league in scoring and first in made three-pointers.

Peyton Rodgers-Schmidt made the All-MIAA Defensive Team. Kaden Evans and Alijah Comitheir received All-Conference Honorable Mentions.

On the women’s side, Tre’Zure Jobe is First-Team All-MIAA for the third time in her career. Jobe becomes just the fourth Lady Hornet in program history to earn that honor three times. Her 22.3 points per game rank third in the nation in scoring.