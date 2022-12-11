TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KSNT)- Emporia State basketball came away with two wins on the hardwood Saturday afternoon.

ESU made the trip south to Oklahoma to play MIAA foe Northeastern State. The Lady Hornets opened the day with a 65-57 win. The men’s team followed suit with a close win of its own, beating the Riverhawks 59-58.

Tre’Zure Jobe led Emporia State with 17 points in the women’s game. Jobe also tallied seven rebounds. Elhaina Hartman combined 12 points with five steals for an impressive showing.

In the men’s game Owen Long took off for 26 points in the victory. He was the only Hornet to finish in double-figures. Peyton Rodgers-Schmidt and Kaden Evans impressed in the rebounding game, notching eleven and ten, respectively.

The Riverhawks ended the men’s game with a 3-point shot at the horn but it ultimately didn’t matter, as the buzzer-beater still left ESU up by one.

The men’s team improves to 8-1 with its win. The Lady Hornets are now 7-1. Both teams return to action on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Emporia. ESU will host Northwest Missouri State on Saturday and it will be the first home game of the season for the women’s team.