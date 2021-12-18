ESU basketball sweeps Northeastern State

EMPORIA (KSNT)- The Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball teams both came away with wins against Northeastern State on Saturday.

The men beat Northeastern 89-61, and the women won 66-59.

MEN’S GAME:

The Hornets played likely their best game of the year this far.

An 19-3 run put them up 16 points halfway through the first half. They continued to pour points on the board. The Hornets lead 45-17 at halftime.

Their dominant first half was boosted with 15 points from Tray Buchanan, ten from Jumah’Ri Turner and nine from Kaden Evans.

The second half started the same way the first half ended. Emporia State annihilated its opponent. The Hornets opened up a lead as big as 49 points.

Buchanan, Turner and Evans continued to score in the second. Turner finished with 23 points, Buchanan with 22 and Evans with 15. Evans’ 15 points all came from beyond the arc. Mayuom Buom grabbed nine rebounds.

With the victory, the Hornets move to 8-3 on the year and 3-2 in MIAA play.

WOMEN’S GAME:

The Lady Hornets got the job done without two of their top players, Victoria Price and Ehlaina Hartman.

Emporia State found itself in front by five points after the first quarter. They lead by eight at halftime, boosted Fredricka Sheats’ solid first half performance.

ESU never could open up a sizable lead in the second half, but also never allowed Northeastern State to take the lead.

Three different Lady Hornets finished in double figures. Tre’Zure Jobe and Fredricka Sheats both scored 17. Karsen Schultz added 12.

Emily Weathers was also solid for Emporia State in the win, posting 8 points and 12 rebounds. The Lady Hornets are 7-4 overall and 2-3 in the MIAA.

Both ESU teams will be back in action on Monday against Rogers State before a break for Christmas.