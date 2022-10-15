KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNT)- The Emporia State offense could not be stopped on Saturday.

ESU football beat Nebraska-Kearney 44-21 in Kearney.

The Hornets trailed 7-0 early but quickly tied it, took the lead and never looked back. They tallied over 500 yards of offense on their way to the dominant win over the nation’s 16th ranked team.

The Lopers had just one loss on the season prior to playing ESU on Saturday.

Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason finished with 27 completions on 41 attempts, throwing for 276 yards and one touchdown.

The Hornets got their other four touchdowns in the run game as Billy Ross Jr. and Canaan Brooks each notched a pair of scores on the ground. Ross. Jr. tallied a career high 150 rushing yards, Brooks added 85 of his own. Gleason did some running, too. He finished with 36 rushing yards on four carries.

Topeka native Corey Thomas was a weapon in the receiving game. Thomas caught the Hornets’ only passing touchdown and racked up 110 receiving yards on seven catches.

Emporia State has now scored 40 or more points in four straight games for the first time since 2017. ESU improves to 5-2 overall, marking its best start through seven games since the 2016 season.

The Hornets are on the road again next week, at Missouri Southern.