EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia state wide receiver Brexten Green will continue to support and motivate his teammates.

One of his best friends is the inaugural recipient. Emporia State football coaches, along with Green’s parents, chose defensive lineman Carter Richardson to be the first honoree.

“Brexten was one of my closest friends for the past year,” Richardson said, “We hungout pretty much every day for the past year. This summer, we got a house together with three other roommates. Then, unfortunately, he passed away. But, just having this honor with me is huge to have another part of Brexten’s legacy a part of me.”

The scholarship is awarded to a walk-on player who represents the traits that made Green a memorable player on the Hornet football team. That player must have an outstanding work ethic, and to truly earn their way into the program. Like Green, it will go to someone who cares about, and is dedicated to, the football program.

“He’s taught me so much,” Richardson said. “He’s taught me how to care for my family more. How to care for Jesus. How to care for football…. Family over everything.”

Emporia State athletics announced the Brexten Green scholarship Wednesday. Green died in a cliff diving accident in July, but his impact to the Hornets will continue through this scholarship.

“He was already never going to be forgotten, but now [his legacy] will just continue on forever,” Richardson said.