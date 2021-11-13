ESU falls in regular season finale

MARYVILLE, Mo. (KSNT)- Emporia State football couldn’t pull of an upset against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday in their final regular season game.

The Hornets fell 35-7 at Northwest. Things were bad from the beginning in this one for Emporia State, as they trailed 7-0 after the first quarter and 21-0 at halftime. The Hornets only score was a Braden Gleason pass to Jaylen Varner in the fourth quarter.

Gleason threw for only 85 yards on 32 attempts in a rough day for the ESU offense. The run game was no better, as the Hornets netted a disappointing 21 yards on the ground.

ESU finishes the regular season 6-5. Northwest Mo. St. finished the regular season as MIAA champions at 10-1.