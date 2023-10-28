EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Hornets are back in the win column.

ESU football fought through some ugly weather to beat Nebraska Kearney 39-17. The Hornets improve to 6-3 with the win.

ESU was strongest in the middle of the game, outscoring the Lopers 32-7 combined in the second and third quarters.

Despite the heavy rain, Hornet quarterback Braden Gleason threw the ball 42 times. He completed 27 of those passes, totaling five touchdowns and 250 yards.

Billy Ross Jr. ran for 72 yards on eight carries.

Emporia State has two regular season games left. Up next, Higgins’ squad will host Missouri Southern on Saturday, Nov. 4.