ESU football drops second close one in a row

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State football fell to 2-2 on Saturday with a loss at Pittsburg State.

The Gorillas beat the Hornets 30-28 in a nail-biting finish. Pitt State jumped out to a 14-0 lead before ESU came fighting back.

Quarterback Braden Gleason connected with Tyler Kahmann to get Emporia State on the board.

Pitt State scored again, but Gleason responded with a rushing touchdown to make it a one-score game in the second quarter. Pitt State lead 21-14 at halftime.

Gleason elected to throw for the next score, finding Cole Schumacher in the end zone to tie the game at 21. Pitt State then added a touchdown and field goal to take a 30-21 lead.

ESU got another score in the final minute of the game on a Gleason rushing touchdown but it was not enough to tie the game.

The Hornets will now gear up for the Turnpike Tussle as they host Washburn on Saturday, Oct. 1.