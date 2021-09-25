ESU football drops second close one in a row

Emporia State Hornets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State football fell to 2-2 on Saturday with a loss at Pittsburg State.

The Gorillas beat the Hornets 30-28 in a nail-biting finish. Pitt State jumped out to a 14-0 lead before ESU came fighting back.

Quarterback Braden Gleason connected with Tyler Kahmann to get Emporia State on the board.

Pitt State scored again, but Gleason responded with a rushing touchdown to make it a one-score game in the second quarter. Pitt State lead 21-14 at halftime.

Gleason elected to throw for the next score, finding Cole Schumacher in the end zone to tie the game at 21. Pitt State then added a touchdown and field goal to take a 30-21 lead.

ESU got another score in the final minute of the game on a Gleason rushing touchdown but it was not enough to tie the game.

The Hornets will now gear up for the Turnpike Tussle as they host Washburn on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather App Team 300x250