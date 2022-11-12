EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State football’s six game winning streak was snapped on Saturday.

The Hornets played host to Northwest Missouri State for Senior Day and Salute to Service Day in Welch Stadium. Both teams came in 8-2. Northwest Missouri State took down ESU 27-21.

ESU had a rocky start as the Bearcats scored first to go up 6-0 and later pulled away to lead 20-7 at halftime. Dawson Hammes’ recovered a fumble and took it to the end zone for the only Hornet touchdown of the first half.

Emporia State opened the second half with some signs of life for the offense. The opening ESU drive went 11 plays and 59 yards, concluding with a one-yard touchdown run by QB Braden Gleason. The PAT made it 20-12.

Northwest responded with a touchdown of its own to make it a two score game again. Gleason went on to punch another rushing touchdown in, this time from three yards out. The Hornet QB’s second score of the day made the score 27-21.

However, that’s as close as ESU would get to completing the comeback. A Hornet drive in the final three minutes ended with an interception, solidifying the win for Northwest Mo.

Gleason finished with 198 passing yards on 26 completions. He threw three interceptions. Topeka High grad Corey Thomas was the team’s leading receiver. Thomas tallied 67 receiving yards on five receptions.

Emporia State football finishes the regular season 8-3. The team now waits to find out if it will receive an at-large NCAA tournament bid. The DII NCAA football tournament selection show will take place at 4:30 on Sunday, Nov. 13.