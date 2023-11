EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State football is going bowling, again.

The Hornets were selected to play in the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl in Corsicana, Texas. The announcement came Tuesday afternoon.

The Hornets earn a bowl bid for the third-straight season. ESU played in the LIVE UNITED Bowl in Texarkana, Arkansas in both 2021 and 2022.

Emporia State will take on Southern Nazarene, out of Bethany, Oklahoma, in this year’s bowl game. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 2.