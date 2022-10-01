TOPEKA (KSNT)- Emporia State reigned victorious in Saturday’s Turnpike Tussle on the football field.

The Hornets scored first halfway through the first quarter to go up 7-0 and they never did trail in this game. ESU led 14-7 at halftime.

The second half was full of much more scoring. A 21-7 Hornet advantage in the third quarter blew the game open. Washburn would respond with the exact same deficit, 21-7, in the fourth but the Hornets’ first half lead held up.

ESU wins the game 42-35.

Emporia State’s quarterback Braden Gleason finished 27-for-39 with 300 passing yards and four touchdowns. Topeka native Corey Thomas was the recipient of one of those touchdowns. Canaan Brooks and Billy Ross Jr. each found the end zone in the run game for ESU.

Washburn’s Kellen Simoncic threw for even more yards. He finishes 35-for-48 with 334 yards passing. Peter Afful. racked up 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just five catches for the ‘Bods. Afful, Letcher Jr. and Collin Wilson each caught touchdowns from Simoncic. Simoncic ran in a touchdown, too.

Emporia State improves to 3-2 with the win. Washburn’s record becomes the same (3-2) after the loss.

Both teams take the field again on Saturday, Oct. 8. Washburn will play at Fort Hays State. Emporia State will return home to take on Central Missouri.