EMPORIA (KSNT) – After 12 years as the Emporia State track & field head coach, Steve Blocker is stepping down.

Blocker is taking a faculty/teaching position in health and human performance at the university.

“This has not been an easy choice, but it is the best decision for me, Erin and our young family,” Blocker said. “For the past 14 years, this program has been my whole life and I have loved every minute of it. However, my priorities have changed in recent years and I find myself desiring to spend more time with my family, which is very important to me. Time flies, and I do not want to miss my boys growing up and miss out on some important memories.”

As a head coach, he produced 68 All-Americans and 42 MIAA champions. The Hornets have broken 30 school records under Blocker’s leadership.