EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State University women’s basketball head coach will step down from his position.

ESU’s Athletics department made the announcement Thursday that Toby Wynn would not be continuing in his role as head coach for women’s basketball. Wynn, who has been head coach since 2018, said it is time for him to move on.

“I really just want people to know that I have lived my dream of being a college basketball coach for 18 years and it’s time for me to focus on my family and other ventures in life,” said Wynn.

This comes after the Lady Hornets lost to Central Oklahoma in the First Round of the MIAA Tournament. Wynn went 93-52 during his time at ESU as head coach and was the second coach to win at least 18 games before moving on to the NCAA Tournament in his first three years at ESU. Wynn went 349-84 in 13 seasons at Seward CC and has gone 442-136 in his collegiate coaching career.

“We want to thank Coach Wynn for his service to Emporia State and Hornet Athletics,” said Emporia State Athletic Director David Spafford. “In my short time here I have enjoyed working with Toby. He is a professional and works hard to do what is best for the program and our student athletes. I appreciate his discernment and his decision while wishing him and his family all the best.”

During Wynn’s first five years with the Lady Hornets, his players earned nine first, second or third-team All-MIAA honors along with two defensive player of the year awards and the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2021.

“I am forever grateful to Emporia State University and in particular Kent Weiser for giving me the opportunity to lead such a prestigious program,” said Wynn. “I look forward to supporting the next coach that is hired here to lead the Lady Hornets and StingersUp.”

ESU is now looking for the next Lady Hornet basketball coach.

