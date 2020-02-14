ESU men fall at Rogers State

February 13, 2020-Emporia State was outrebounded by nine and had 18 turnovers in an 82-576 loss to Rogers State on Thursday night in Claremore, Okla.

The Hornets jumped out to an early 6-3 lead and led 8-6 thanks to six points from Duncan Fort with 16:28 left in the first half. The Hillcats then went on an 11-0 run with the last eight points coming from Chris Miller to take a 17-8 lead with 13:12 left. Rogers State had a 16 point lead with 4:37 left when Emporia State went on a 9-0 run of their own to cut the lead to 35-28 with 2:50 remaining in the half. The Hillcats pushed the lead back to 13 before Zac Owens buried a three at the end of the half to pull the Hornets within 41-31 going to the break.

The lead stayed between ten and 15 points for the first eight minutes of the second half until the Hillcats used a 10-2 run to go up 65-44 with 8:22 left. Rogers State used another 11-2 run to take their biggest lead of the night at 80-52 with 2:09 left before settling or the 82-56 victory.

Zac Owens led Emporia State with 18 points but was the only Hornet in double figures. Keyon Thomas and Duncan Fort both finished with eight points while Gage McGuire had six points and a career high 11 rebounds.

The Hornets are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Tahlequah, Okla. to take on Northeastern State. Tip-off from the NSU Events Center is set for 3:30 p.m.

NOTES:

With his eight points Keyon Thomas now has 266 points on the season and is within two points of Scott Harkess (268 points in 1995-96) for seventh on the Hornets all-time freshman scoring list.

